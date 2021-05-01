Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,630. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.