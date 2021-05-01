Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $126,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,607. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.