Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Rises By 135.4%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRS remained flat at $$10.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,277. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.