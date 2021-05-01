Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 174,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

