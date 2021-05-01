Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 232,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

MTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million and a PE ratio of -72.76.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

