First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $26.46. 49,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

