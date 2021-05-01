Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,500.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,072.33.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

