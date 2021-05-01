Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.11.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.41. 4,367,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

