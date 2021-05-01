Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

