Canaccord Genuity Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $406.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. 877,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,923. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. Generac has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.