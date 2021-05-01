Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Increases By 140.9%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $7.44 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

