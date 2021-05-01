Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Reiterated by Summit Insights

Summit Insights reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.