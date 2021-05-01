BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Given “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter.

