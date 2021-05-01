Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

