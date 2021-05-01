Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

