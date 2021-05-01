Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head to Head Survey

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 3.23 $198.07 million $2.14 11.45 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.67 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.60

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial Bancorp. and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 7 16 0 2.63

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $74.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08% Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

Summary

Citigroup beats First Financial Bancorp. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

