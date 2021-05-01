Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Buy Rating from G.Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at G.Research in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 160,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

