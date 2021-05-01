Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.90 million. Yext reported sales of $85.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.