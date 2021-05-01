Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Stock Price Up 2%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.17. 18,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 42,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

