BEPRO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.79 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

