Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Tops $25.45 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Effect.AI has a market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $161,708.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00312590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.