Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 1.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.15 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 632,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 345,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.