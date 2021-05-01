Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

WLTW opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $174.15 and a fifty-two week high of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

