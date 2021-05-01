BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $829.45

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $829.45 and last traded at $827.67, with a volume of 13602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $816.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $716.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.