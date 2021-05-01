Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

