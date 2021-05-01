DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $466.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded down $35.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,814. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.