Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKIMF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

