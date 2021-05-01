Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $242.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.