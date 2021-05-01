Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

