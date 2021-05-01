Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

