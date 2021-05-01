Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.74 and a 200 day moving average of $357.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

