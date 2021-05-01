NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 173,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 27,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 257,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.