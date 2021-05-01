Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

