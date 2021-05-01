Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

