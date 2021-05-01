Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $677.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 1,060,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

