Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 524,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

