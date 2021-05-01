Bango (LON:BGO) Trading Down 0.2%

Bango plc (LON:BGO) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.76). 67,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Bango news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

