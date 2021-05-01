NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.82

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €47.82 ($56.26) and last traded at €46.60 ($54.82), with a volume of 50522 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.64 ($56.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.24 and its 200 day moving average is €38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.80.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

