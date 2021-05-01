Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Expands By 111.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

USIG opened at $59.55 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,175,000 after buying an additional 257,708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 402,730 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,675,000.

