SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $6.71 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

