OceanFirst Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

