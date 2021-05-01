$0.67 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.