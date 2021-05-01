JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $95.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.34.

PINS stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

