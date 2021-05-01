PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.180-3.390 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.