Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.50. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

