PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 901,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

