PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.
Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 901,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
