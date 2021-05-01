Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

