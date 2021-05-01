Mizuho Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $208.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.23. 2,744,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

