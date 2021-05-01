Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.85. 1,868,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

