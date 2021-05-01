OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.63.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

