OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.63.
OneWater Marine stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $56.78.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.